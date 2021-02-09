Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $3.32

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.32 and traded as low as $1.49. Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) shares last traded at $1.51, with a volume of 2,900 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of C$18.13 million and a P/E ratio of -7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.32.

Get Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) alerts:

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) (TSE:EFH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$12.49 million for the quarter.

Echelon Financial Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products and services in Canada. It operates in two segments, Personal Lines and Commercial Lines. The Personal Lines segment primarily underwrites automobile and personal property insurance. The Commercial Lines segment designs and underwrites commercial property and automobile insurance.

Featured Article: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echelon Financial Holdings Inc. (EFH.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.