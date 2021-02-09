EchoLink (EKO) Trading 25.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 25.2% against the dollar. One EchoLink token can now be bought for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $872,737.13 and $62,254.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About EchoLink

EKO is a token. Its launch date was November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

Buying and Selling EchoLink

