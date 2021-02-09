Ecolab (ECL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.23 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE ECL opened at $217.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of -58.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $231.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 16,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $3,742,742.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,933.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Elizabeth A. Simermeyer sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.38, for a total value of $114,010.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,741.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 191,925 shares of company stock valued at $42,441,256. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Gabelli upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.71.

Ecolab Company Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. Its Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

