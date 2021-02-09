Edgeware (EDG) Achieves Market Cap of $110.96 Million

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Edgeware has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $110.96 million and $1.57 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.46 or 0.00059334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $496.31 or 0.01072499 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00056524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006398 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.06 or 0.05694174 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00025084 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00017637 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00031707 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00041626 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware is a coin. Its genesis date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,004,265,869 coins and its circulating supply is 5,421,499,646 coins. Edgeware’s official website is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware

Edgeware Coin Trading

Edgeware can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

