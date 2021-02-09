EDUCare (EKT) Achieves Market Cap of $2.72 Million

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. EDUCare has a total market cap of $2.72 million and approximately $669,788.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, EDUCare has traded up 28.7% against the US dollar. One EDUCare token can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.69 or 0.00059486 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.78 or 0.01050155 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00006248 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00052862 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,570.55 or 0.05522909 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00025716 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00016868 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00030869 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00040445 BTC.

About EDUCare

EDUCare (CRYPTO:EKT) is a token. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io . EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EDUCare

EDUCare can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDUCare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDUCare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EDUCare using one of the exchanges listed above.

