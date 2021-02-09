EHang (NASDAQ:EH) Stock Price Up 24.6%

Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) rose 24.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $92.27 and last traded at $92.13. Approximately 4,868,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 4,150,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $73.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EHang from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th.

The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion and a PE ratio of -575.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.57.

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. EHang had a negative net margin of 21.96% and a negative return on equity of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in EHang stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EHang

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, West Asia, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

