Eidoo Trading Up 16.6% Over Last 7 Days (EDO)

Eidoo (CURRENCY:EDO) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Eidoo has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Eidoo token can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00007978 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Eidoo has a market capitalization of $43.06 million and approximately $597,644.00 worth of Eidoo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eidoo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.45 or 0.00059297 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $524.02 or 0.01132108 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00006360 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00055275 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,658.22 or 0.05742919 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00024727 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00017924 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002163 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.83 or 0.00032043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Eidoo Token Profile

EDO is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Eidoo’s total supply is 59,634,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,334,955 tokens. Eidoo’s official Twitter account is @eidoo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Eidoo is eidoo.io . The Reddit community for Eidoo is /r/eidooapp/

Eidoo Token Trading

Eidoo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eidoo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eidoo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eidoo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eidoo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eidoo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.