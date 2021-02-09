Eiry Roberts Sells 2,363 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,236.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 8th, Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.61. 922,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,300. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.

