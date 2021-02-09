Eiry Roberts Sells 2,363 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $275,951.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,012,236.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Eiry Roberts also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 8th, Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $292,309.92.
Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $115.61. 922,711 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 978,300. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $136.26. The company has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.31 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.04.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,378,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 306.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 13,704 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 30.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 50,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,888,000 after buying an additional 11,961 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $788,000. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.
NBIX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $133.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.24.
About Neurocrine Biosciences
Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2) for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; and ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone antagonist for use in the treatment of endometriosis.
