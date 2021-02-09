El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) Stock Price Up 6.3%

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) rose 6.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.85 and last traded at $20.83. Approximately 395,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 263,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.60.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut El Pollo Loco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist cut El Pollo Loco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

The firm has a market capitalization of $759.19 million, a PE ratio of 30.63 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 178.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 2,971 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,993 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 6,604 shares in the last quarter. 92.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. It offers fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken in various entrees, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, chicken tostada salads, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as provides 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

