Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,050 at Liberum Capital

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research note issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.14% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 739.36 ($9.66).

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) stock opened at GBX 980 ($12.80) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents plc has a 12 month low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 991.50 ($12.95). The company has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 903.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 776.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

