Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) (LON:ECM) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 799 ($10.44) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 1,103 ($14.41). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 18.47% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 940 ($12.28) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Electrocomponents plc (ECM.L) from GBX 815 ($10.65) to GBX 880 ($11.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 739.36 ($9.66).

LON:ECM opened at GBX 980 ($12.80) on Tuesday. Electrocomponents plc has a 12 month low of GBX 397.30 ($5.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 991.50 ($12.95). The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 903.04 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 776.04. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.61 billion and a PE ratio of 33.91.

Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in Northern Europe, Southern Europe, Central Europe, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It provides industrial interconnect and test industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

