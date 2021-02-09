Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by Anderson Hoagland & Co.

Anderson Hoagland & Co. raised its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 80.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,097 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,412 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $3,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Electronic Arts by 249.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,233,454 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $291,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,594,927 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,495.0% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 706,964 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $92,195,000 after buying an additional 679,721 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,178,659 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $74,388,000 after buying an additional 649,316 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.5% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,653,489 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,042,000 after buying an additional 572,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the third quarter worth about $63,491,000. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,802.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842. Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Electronic Arts from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $124.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $2.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.34. The company had a trading volume of 52,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,320. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Electronic Arts Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

