Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Given Rating by Benchmark Analysts

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) had their “” rating reissued by Research analysts at Benchmark in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $177.00 price objective on the game software company’s stock, up from $171.00. Benchmark’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $141.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.23.

Shares of EA traded up $4.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $146.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,351,320. The stock has a market cap of $42.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Electronic Arts has a 52 week low of $85.69 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.84.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The game software company reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total value of $711,622.50. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.29, for a total transaction of $39,035.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,802.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,127 shares of company stock worth $4,470,842 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,993,496 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,301,866,000 after buying an additional 2,747,815 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,334,892 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,608,593,000 after buying an additional 238,082 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,314,902 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,624,820,000 after buying an additional 2,125,286 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,120,854 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $448,155,000 after buying an additional 467,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,558,085 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $333,600,000 after buying an additional 146,038 shares in the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

