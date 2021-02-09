Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) (LON:ELIX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $355.00

Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) (LON:ELIX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 355 ($4.64) and last traded at GBX 350 ($4.57), with a volume of 106080 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 345 ($4.51).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 322.95.

Elixirr International plc (ELIX.L) Company Profile (LON:ELIX)

Elixirr International plc provides management consultancy services worldwide. The company offers its services for industries, such as financial services, consumer goods, retail, and technology media and telecommunications. Elixirr International plc was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

