Ellaism Achieves Market Cap of $309,272.54 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Ellaism has a total market cap of $309,272.54 and $314.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ellaism has traded up 29.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Ellaism coin can now be purchased for $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,813.83 or 0.03905154 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.44 or 0.00022482 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 41.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 41,667,629 coins and its circulating supply is 41,616,298 coins. The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official message board is board.ellaism.io . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using U.S. dollars.

