Elrond (EGLD) Trading Up 207.6% This Week

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded up 18.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Elrond has a market cap of $3.40 billion and $849.39 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elrond has traded up 207.6% against the dollar. One Elrond coin can now be bought for about $200.94 or 0.00432982 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Elrond alerts:

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.62 or 0.00007794 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00008005 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00005118 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 61.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,173.70 or 0.02529079 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 21,152,142 coins and its circulating supply is 16,918,699 coins. The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

Elrond can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elrond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Elrond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elrond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.