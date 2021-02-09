Emerald Crypto (EMD) Price Up 32.9% Over Last 7 Days

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 66.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. During the last week, Emerald Crypto has traded 32.9% higher against the dollar. Emerald Crypto has a market cap of $119,974.71 and $4.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Emerald Crypto coin can currently be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 47.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000107 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 784.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 35.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Emerald Crypto

EMD is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emerald Crypto’s official website is www.emeraldcrypto.de

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

