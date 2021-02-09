Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 979 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.3% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 907,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,568,000 after buying an additional 40,323 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 115.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 72,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 38,972 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 18,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after purchasing an additional 13,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

VTI stock opened at $205.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $197.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.52. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $109.49 and a 52-week high of $205.98.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

