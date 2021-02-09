Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. Purchases 19,367 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,367 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 4.6% of Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $26,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% in the third quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 67,312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 11,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the third quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $54.90 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.98. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $54.86.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

