Emmerson (LON:EML) Given House Stock Rating at Shore Capital

Emmerson (LON:EML)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

Shares of LON:EML opened at GBX 7.95 ($0.10) on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5.08. Emmerson has a 12-month low of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) and a 12-month high of GBX 8.50 ($0.11). The firm has a market capitalization of £57.80 million and a P/E ratio of -79.50.

Get Emmerson alerts:

Emmerson Company Profile

Emmerson PLC engages in the exploration, development, and exploitation of a potash development project. Its principal property is the Khemisset Potash project located in northern Morocco. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Emmerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emmerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.