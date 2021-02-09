Empty Set Dollar (ESD) 1-Day Volume Reaches $424,550.00

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 27.1% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000419 BTC on major exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $86.02 million and $424,550.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.32 or 0.00050422 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 58.7% against the dollar and now trades at $131.55 or 0.00284482 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 35.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00085830 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00067484 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.63 or 0.00090033 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.95 or 0.00062604 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Token Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 443,967,068 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

Empty Set Dollar can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

