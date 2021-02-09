EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Upgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS EMSHF remained flat at $$968.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $914.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $889.74. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52-week low of $598.27 and a 52-week high of $968.51.
About EMS-CHEMIE
