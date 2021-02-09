EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Upgraded to Hold at Kepler Capital Markets

EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMSHF remained flat at $$968.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $914.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $889.74. EMS-CHEMIE has a 52-week low of $598.27 and a 52-week high of $968.51.

Get EMS-CHEMIE alerts:

About EMS-CHEMIE

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses worldwide. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high performance polyamides and polyamide materials; and supply of adhesives, sealants, and coatings, including application engineering systems.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.