Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) had its target price boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $47.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.55% from the company’s current price.

ENTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. TheStreet cut shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of ENTA opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day moving average of $45.90. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.54. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $38.40 and a 52-week high of $58.59.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 29.53% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%. The business had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 518.4% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 977 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 473.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Enanta Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $229,000. Institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

