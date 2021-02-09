Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.33, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $31.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $54.95 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $58.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -30.19 and a beta of 0.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.90.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Paul J. Mellett sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.58, for a total value of $273,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,814,975.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ENTA. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.89.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. Its research and development disease targets include respiratory syncytial virus, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, SARS-CoV-2, human metapneumovirus, and hepatitis B virus.

