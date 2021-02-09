Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

Endesa (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on ELEZY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Endesa in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Barclays raised Endesa from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Endesa alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELEZY traded up $0.82 on Tuesday, reaching $13.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 209 shares, compared to its average volume of 136. Endesa has a 1-year low of $10.77 and a 1-year high of $14.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.99.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2019, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million populations covering a total area of approximately 195,500 square kilometers.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Endesa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endesa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.