Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) was downgraded by stock analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $51.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $47.00. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ENR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

Get Energizer alerts:

Shares of ENR stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Energizer has a 1 year low of $26.60 and a 1 year high of $53.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Energizer by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Featured Story: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.