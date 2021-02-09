Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.81% from the stock’s current price.

ENR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America lifted their target price on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.57.

Shares of ENR stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.43 and its 200 day moving average is $43.90.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase 7,500,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 14.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Advisors LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Energizer by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Energizer by 126.9% in the 4th quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 624,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,646,000 after purchasing an additional 349,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Energizer in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Energizer by 39.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 881,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,592,000 after purchasing an additional 247,402 shares during the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

