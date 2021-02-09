Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Lowered to $48.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 1.50% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Energizer from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Energizer stock opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. Energizer has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $53.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a positive return on equity of 42.70% and a negative net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Energizer announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to repurchase 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep grew its holdings in shares of Energizer by 102.7% during the third quarter. ING Groep now owns 134,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,219,000 after buying an additional 68,343 shares in the last quarter. Janus Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Energizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,605,000. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 44,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,717,000 after purchasing an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 43,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP lifted its position in Energizer by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 18,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

