Energizer (NYSE:ENR) PT Raised to $53.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.76% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENR. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Energizer from $53.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Truist raised their price objective on Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Energizer from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

Get Energizer alerts:

NYSE ENR opened at $48.73 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.90. Energizer has a 12-month low of $26.60 and a 12-month high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.09 million. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Energizer will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Energizer declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback 7,500,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 1,767.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Energizer during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Energizer during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Osborn Williams & Donohoe LLC bought a new position in shares of Energizer in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Energizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.