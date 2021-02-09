Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Trading 38.9% Higher

Shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shot up 38.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.64 and last traded at $7.07. 13,824,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,066% from the average session volume of 638,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.09.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Get Energy Focus alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.65 and a 200-day moving average of $6.17. The stock has a market cap of $24.76 million, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.35.

Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.15). Energy Focus had a negative net margin of 44.27% and a negative return on equity of 118.08%. The company had revenue of $5.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 million.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Energy Focus as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI)

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Energy Focus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Focus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.