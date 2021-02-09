EnLink Midstream (ENLC) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ENLC opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.98 and its 200 day moving average is $3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 3.62. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $0.88 and a 12-month high of $4.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 271.43%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENLC. Zacks Investment Research cut EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.84.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

