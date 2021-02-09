ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Shares Down 1.3%

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) traded down 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $16.10 and last traded at $16.34. 12,250 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 209% from the average session volume of 3,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.25 and its 200-day moving average is $12.71.

ENN Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:XNGSF)

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

