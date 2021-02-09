Enochian Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENOB) Trading 15.8% Higher

Enochian Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB)’s stock price traded up 15.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.49 and last traded at $4.48. 386,441 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 164,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $65,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $114,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Enochian Biosciences during the third quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 24.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 192,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after buying an additional 38,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.11% of the company’s stock.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on development of human therapeutics for infectious diseases and cancers. The company's lead candidate include ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment. Its pipeline development products consist of ENOB-HV-11, a preventive HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine.

