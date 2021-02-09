Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX) Trading Down 5.7%

Shares of Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ETTX) fell 5.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.26 and last traded at $3.33. 638,720 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 492,562 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.53.

Several research firms have commented on ETTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Entasis Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Entasis Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entasis Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.13.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Pivotal bioVenture Partners Investment Advisor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $2,915,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 62,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 10,425 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $51,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entasis Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.55% of the company’s stock.

About Entasis Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ETTX)

Entasis Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel antibacterial products to treat serious infections caused by multi-drug resistant gram-negative bacteria in the United States. It is involved in developing Sulbactam-durlobactam (SUL-DUR), a novel IV antibiotic that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of multi-drug resistant Acinetobacter infections; Zoliflodacin, a novel orally administered molecule that has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of uncomplicated gonorrhea; ETX0282CPDP, an oral drug that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of urinary tract infections; and ETX0462, a drug candidate from NBP platform that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections.

