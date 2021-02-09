Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,497,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $48,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EPD. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 42,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 16.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 463.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 8,313 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 6,838 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 13.5% during the third quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 79,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co boosted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 10.2% during the third quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 16,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. 30.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,880.00. Also, CEO Aj Teague bought 5,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.07 per share, with a total value of $100,851.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,995,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,042,861.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 10,905 shares of company stock valued at $213,546. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Capital One Financial started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $26.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.74.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.35). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 16.10%. The business had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.72%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

