Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

Entra ASA (OTCMKTS:ENTOF) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Pareto Securities assumed coverage on Entra ASA in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Entra ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Entra ASA alerts:

Shares of Entra ASA stock opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Entra ASA has a 1 year low of $12.75 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.17.

Entra ASA owns, develops, leases, and manages office properties in Norway. As of December 31, 2019, it had a property portfolio of 89 properties totalling approximately 1.3 million square meters. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

See Also: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Entra ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entra ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.