EOSDT (EOSDT) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 9th. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $230,327.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT’s genesis date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

EOSDT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

