Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) Trading Down 5%

Equillium, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQ) traded down 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.86. 744,877 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 24% from the average session volume of 598,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Equillium in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equillium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 17.91 and a quick ratio of 17.91. The stock has a market cap of $219.09 million, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.71.

Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.10. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equillium, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jason A. Keyes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total value of $37,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,714.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Connelly sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.52, for a total value of $113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 993,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 52.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Equillium by 221.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 47,618 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new position in Equillium during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Samsara BioCapital LLC bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,199,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Equillium during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 31.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Equillium (NASDAQ:EQ)

Equillium, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops products for autoimmune and inflammatory, or immuno-inflammatory disorders with unmet medical need. Its primary product candidate is itolizumab, a clinical-stage monoclonal antibody that targets the novel immune checkpoint receptor CD6, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease; and Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of asthma and lupus nephritis.

