Equiniti Group (LON:EQN) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Equiniti Group (LON:EQN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 0.50% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Equiniti Group from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 110 ($1.44) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equiniti Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 170.25 ($2.22).

Shares of LON:EQN opened at GBX 159.20 ($2.08) on Tuesday. Equiniti Group has a 52 week low of GBX 96 ($1.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 226.20 ($2.96). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 116.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 114.79. The company has a market cap of £584.62 million and a P/E ratio of 26.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.02.

Equiniti Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides administration and payment services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Investment Solutions, Intelligent Solutions, Pension Solutions, EQ US, and Interest Income. It offers registration services, including share registration, corporate actions and IPOs, company secretarial, and insider list management services; employee services, such as employee share plans, executive and discretionary share plans, and trustee services; and boardroom advisory services comprising company secretarial, proxy solicitation and stewardship, and investor relations services.

