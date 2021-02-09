Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.13% of Equinix worth $82,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.6% in the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 8.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.3% during the third quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Equinix by 3.1% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in Equinix by 5.3% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.57, for a total transaction of $152,514.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.92, for a total value of $1,356,412.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 7,458 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,789.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,086 shares of company stock worth $12,941,596 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Raymond James raised Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $835.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equinix from $840.00 to $825.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Equinix from $845.00 to $825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Equinix from $825.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $804.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:EQIX traded up $3.56 on Tuesday, hitting $750.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Equinix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $477.87 and a 52-week high of $839.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $714.95 and a 200 day moving average of $747.03. The company has a market cap of $66.91 billion, a PE ratio of 147.85, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

