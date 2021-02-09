Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Trading 5.7% Higher

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)’s stock price traded up 5.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.38 and last traded at $7.37. 4,610,521 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 6,676,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

Several analysts recently commented on ETRN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.46.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -23.03 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Equitrans Midstream during the third quarter valued at $1,175,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 468,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,000 after buying an additional 12,900 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream by 86.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 73,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 34,000 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the third quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, SL Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN)

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering, Transmission, and Water. The Gathering System segment include 990 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 445,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 920 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

