Ergo (ERG) Market Cap Achieves $48.96 Million

Ergo (CURRENCY:ERG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last week, Ergo has traded up 117.8% against the dollar. Ergo has a market capitalization of $48.96 million and approximately $954,736.00 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ergo coin can now be bought for $1.74 or 0.00003771 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Ergo

Ergo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Ergo’s total supply is 31,435,275 coins and its circulating supply is 28,131,553 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org . Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergoplatformorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ergo

Ergo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ergo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ergo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

