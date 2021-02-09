ESBC (ESBC) Market Capitalization Hits $532,522.73

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. In the last week, ESBC has traded 33% higher against the U.S. dollar. ESBC has a market cap of $532,522.73 and approximately $147,181.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ESBC coin can now be bought for about $0.0207 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ESBC alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC (ESBC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,987,170 coins and its circulating supply is 25,713,145 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

ESBC Coin Trading

ESBC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ESBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ESBC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.