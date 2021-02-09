Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) Director Michael Robert Myhill Purchases 200,000 Shares

Eskay Mining Corp. (CVE:ESK) Director Michael Robert Myhill bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$21,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,145,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$120,269.94.

Shares of CVE ESK traded down C$0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 299,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,732. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.12. The company has a market cap of C$425.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.00. Eskay Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.12 and a twelve month high of C$3.14.

Eskay Mining Company Profile

Eskay Mining Corp., a natural resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties, and precious and base metal deposits in British Columbia, Canada. The company holds an 80% interest in the St. Andrew Goldfield (SIB)-Eskay project located at Eskay Creek; and a 100% interest in Corey mineral claims located in the Skeena Mining division.

