Essentia (ESS) Price Reaches $0.0009

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Essentia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Essentia has traded 128.9% higher against the dollar. Essentia has a total market capitalization of $939,370.09 and $37,533.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Essentia

Essentia is a token. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,101,022,706 tokens. Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Essentia is a modular, decentralised interoperability and data management framework that allows users to take full control and ownership of their data, IDs, information, privacy and assets and that can be used indifferently by humans, machines, IoT devices and more. Essentia safely connects and relates the user/machine’s anonymous, pseudo anonymous or public digital IDs with their multiverse of data which is encrypted and stored on decentralized resources or locally. Essentia can be used by individuals for decentralized passwordless login, KYC registrations and by companies for GDPR Compliance and Smart Contract Oracles. ESS Tokens are ERC20 tokens based on the Ethereum network and are managed mainly by the ESS-Fuel module. ESS will work as the fuel of the Essentia Framework. “

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

