Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Stock Price Up 14.3%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) rose 14.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.47 and last traded at $65.19. Approximately 201,556 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 112,210 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.02.

ESTA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.45 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.64.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a negative net margin of 46.40%. The business had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of Establishment Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total value of $473,172.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 268,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,083,181.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 147,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,008.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,258 shares of company stock worth $3,218,261 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nantahala Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 0.6% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,919,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,563,000 after purchasing an additional 11,477 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 138,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after purchasing an additional 22,347 shares in the last quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $3,785,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 74.8% in the third quarter. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 21,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Establishment Labs by 2.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 54.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

