Eternity Healthcare (OTCMKTS:ETAH) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eternity Healthcare, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ETAH)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Eternity Healthcare shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 874,000 shares.

Eternity Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ETAH)

Eternity Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of stem cell storage and related medical therapies in China. Its services include cell derivation and cell banking. The company was founded on October 24, 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

