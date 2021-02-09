Ether Zero (ETZ) Price Hits $0.0017

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded up 35% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. One Ether Zero token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 51.6% higher against the US dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $305,008.33 and approximately $68,634.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,737.32 or 0.03747828 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00020346 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ether Zero Token Profile

Ether Zero (CRYPTO:ETZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 220,757,903 tokens and its circulating supply is 178,728,490 tokens. The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ether Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@etherzero

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Buying and Selling Ether Zero

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ether Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

