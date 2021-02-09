Ethereum Classic (ETC) Trading 24.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ethereum Classic (CURRENCY:ETC) traded up 11.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Over the last week, Ethereum Classic has traded up 24.1% against the US dollar. One Ethereum Classic coin can now be bought for about $9.62 or 0.00020546 BTC on exchanges. Ethereum Classic has a market cap of $1.12 billion and $1.79 billion worth of Ethereum Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,756.39 or 0.03750913 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 28.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Ethereum Classic

ETC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 30th, 2015. Ethereum Classic’s total supply is 116,313,299 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Classic is /r/EthereumClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ethereum Classic is ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official message board is forum.ethereumclassic.org . Ethereum Classic’s official Twitter account is @eth_classic and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ethereum Classic Coin Trading

Ethereum Classic can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

