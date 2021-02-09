Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.34

Shares of Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.34 and traded as high as $0.52. Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 74,593 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.03, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.50 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$160.37 million and a P/E ratio of 7.62.

Etrion Co. (ETX.TO) (TSE:ETX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Etrion Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Etrion Corporation, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates solar power generation plants. The company owns 57 megawatts of installed solar capacity in Japan. It sells its electricity to the Japanese public utilities. The company was formerly known as PetroFalcon Corporation and changed its name to Etrion Corporation in September 2009.

